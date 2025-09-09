Sokoto Improves Budget Size To Boost Performance

The Sokoto State Government has revised its 2025 fiscal budget, approving a technical amendment that redirects resources to priority sectors without altering the overall budget envelope of ₦526.88 billion.

New Telegraph reports that the decision was reached at Tuesday’s State Executive Council meeting in Sokoto.

The Commissioner for Budget and Economic Development, Dr Abubakar Zayanna, told journalists after the meeting that the reallocation was necessary to make the budget more realistic and performance-driven.

Under the review, about ₦38.81 billion will be moved from underutilised votes to critical areas to accelerate the delivery of government programmes.

Zayanna stressed that the move aligns with public finance management standards and reflects consultations with stakeholders.

“All we did was move funds from one code to another. We reviewed non-discretionary capital receipts that were unlikely to materialise, removed their corresponding expenditure lines, and increased allocations in areas where revenues over-performed.

“This will help us achieve 70–80 per cent budget performance by year-end,” the commissioner said.

Zayanna noted that the revision was designed to guarantee efficient use of public funds, ensuring resources are channelled into projects that can be executed within the remaining fiscal months rather than sitting idle in dormant allocations.

In the same meeting, the council also endorsed the reconstruction and rehabilitation of critical portions of Ali-Akilu Road and Abdullahi Podi Road.

The intervention, according to officials, is intended to address flood-related damage and improve drainage for smoother water flow in the affected communities

“These interventions will bring relief to residents and prevent further environmental and infrastructural challenges caused by the heavy rains,” a statement from the council read.