Following the waves of extravagant ‘sign-out’ and graduation celebrations across private schools in Nigeria, more state governments and institutions alike have placed a ban on the flamboyant lifestyle that has raised concerns about morality, safety, and wasteful spending.

Saturday Telegraph had last month reported that the Sokoto state government, on July 24th, 2025, placed a ban on “signing-out” celebrations for graduating secondary school students in public and private schools, citing rising cases of misconduct and vandalism linked to the practice.

In Imo State, a directive issued on August 18, 2025, banned graduation parties for kindergarten, nursery, and JSS-3 pupils, a move reportedly endorsed by the National Orientation Agency.

Likewise, on August 27, 2025, the Ondo State Government prohibited graduation ceremonies for nursery, primary, and junior secondary schools, describing the measure as part of wider reforms to reduce financial burdens on parents.

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Anambra State, on August 20, 2025, also outlawed final-year “signing-off” exam celebrations and warned that defaulters would face sanctions.

Edo State authorities followed suit, banning nursery and primary school graduation ceremonies over what they described as wasteful spending and misplaced priorities.

Officials and education stakeholders say the restrictions are intended to curb disorderly conduct in schools, including shirt-scribbling, street parades, and incidents of vandalism.

At a civic engagement programme in Osun State on Friday, the National Orientation Agency condemned what it described as indecent practices linked to the tradition, especially in universities.

Representing the Director-General, Mallam Lanre-Issa Onilu, Ayisola Olowoyo said, “In some situations, they wear white; they write a lot of things on it.

“They write on the laps of their colleagues, they write on the breasts of their colleagues. This is against national values.”

He urged parents to safeguard their family’s reputation and instil discipline, adding that the agency would introduce a National Values Charter to tackle the trend through grassroots reorientation.