June 2, 2023
Sokoto: I’ll Prioritise Education, Security – Aliyu

Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu has said his administration will focus on restoring education standards and tackling the security challenges facing the state.

He said he would run an open-door policy that would always welcome objective criticism for positive action plans and strategies. Aliyu stated this when the authorities of Sokoto State University (SSU) paid a congratulatory visit. He promised to provide the basic and essential infrastructure needs of the university.

He praised his visitors for the visit. The SSU Vice-Chancellor Bashir Garba also congratulated the new governor on the successful completion of his Ph.D. programme in Business Administration. The professor expressed optimism that Aliyu will take the state to greater heights considering his wealth of experience.

