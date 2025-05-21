Sokoto: How Abubakar, Shetima, Other Almajirai Became Entrepreneurs

Share

Every child has a right to education, life skills empowerment to enable them make right choices. To address early marriage, almajiri phenomenon and out-of-school menace, REGINA OTOKPA reports on how UNICEF and its partners created some safe spaces to equip vulnerable children with relevant tools for a bright future

Seated in his shop surrounded by his products, including purses, bags and shoes, Mustapha Abubakar is glad he embraced a life changing opportunity that has transformed him from roaming the streets as an almajiri, to not only becoming a successful entrepreneur, but also an employer of labour.

“I used to roam the streets with other children moving from house to house to beg for food and alms. We suffered so much; I remember they were days when there was nothing to eat but all that has changed.

Not only can I take care of myself, eat or do whatever I want to do with my time, I have some people under me whom I am training to make shoes and bags,” a proud Abubakar said Seated in his workshop at Shuni Community in Dengi Shuni Local Government Area of Sokoto State, the 17-year-old teenager engrossed in his work, earns as much as N45, 000 a month from producing bags, purses and foot wears for both male and females.

“They are different prices; I sell some for as low as N1, 000, some are N5, 000. It depends on what you are buying but they are quality and a lot of people patronise me, I earn more than N11, 000 a week, it can be more during festive periods like sallah.

‘‘I now earn money from the skill I learned and I have trained other boys. UNICEF and Eleva Foundation gave me a second chance at life. I was able to acquire skills that have enabled me to become self-sufficient and even employ others. I have been empowered for life. I don’t need any more education,” Abubakar added with all smiles.

But Abubakar is not the only one whose life has been changed forever in Sokoto State; there are so many other Almajirai children and out of school children who have been equipped with lifelong abilities including; digital skills, and vocational training, to help them build independence and secure a better future for themselves, their families and others.

Najaatu Shetima

Rather than live a wasted life being out of school or end up married off at a tender age, 19 years old Najaatu Shetima committed her time learning how to make soap for washing cars at the Child Friendly Space at Dengi Shuni LGA. She makes a minimum of N20, 000 every month “I trained for three months and since then, I’ve been self-reliant, saving up and making contributions.

This centre has taught me so many things like making an earning to support myself and family and the implications of early child marriage.

Now I can educate my peers on the dangers of early marriage. I make up to N20, 000 monthly. “Before the training I was on my own doing nothing and I couldn’t even speak English. But now I can communicate in English.

I learnt it here. I will advise other girls like me not to engage in child marriage budget a skill in order to earn a living.”

Lilibasatu Musa

For 17-year-old Lilibasatu Musa, who learnt how to sew, she wouldn’t have asked for a better vocation to generate money that will make her self-reliant, cater for her family.

“The centre provides us with the materials and support to produce materials for sale, which we sell within our community, especially during the market days, and we make profits which the centre helps us to process and save. We use the profit to cater for our needs at home and save some for future use as well.”

UNICEF/ELEVA

Child-Friendly Spaces These are a few out of the thousands of success stories trailing the UNICEF/ ELEVA Child-Friendly Spaces, a threemonth vocational training programme designed to empower vulnerable children, including out-of-school adolescent girls and those involved in almajiri teaching, a traditional form of education in some parts of northern Nigeria, through various initiatives like education, skills training, and early marriage prevention. The programme also offers counselling, and mentorship.

It is a strategic partnership that focuses on creating child-friendly spaces and providing essential support to marginalised children, including those who are out of school or affected by early marriage through the construction of a Child Friendly Space, known as a Community Based Child Protection Centre, in Shuni, Dange-Shuni LGA and in Kalalawa, Kware LGA in Sokoto State.

UNICEF and Eleva Foundation also constructed a Digital Village in Wamakko LGA of Sokoto State, with the Sokoto State Arabic and Islamic Education Commission (SSAIEC) and the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Sokoto State. The centres have empowered no fewer than 60,000 out-of-school adolescent girls and Almajirai children in the five implementing states – Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa, and Katsina.

UNICEF’s Child Protection Specialist, Sokoto Field Office, Pius Uwamanua during a media field trip to Sokoto State, disclosed that the Ministry of Women Affairs in collaboration with relevant Civil Society Organisation (CSO) partners, with support from UNICEF, had verified and registered about 249,523 vulnerable children. Uwamanua disclosed:

“This Centre here is meant to provide support for these children and actually provide different kinds of services. The programme has also been able to eradicate the culture of silence with regards to early and forced marriages, while also providing psychosocial support for the girls. Children have been transformed by this project.

The programme, which commenced in 2023 in five northern states, ended in April. “They also train the girls on shoemaking, knitting, cosmetology and tailoring. We have a counselling room for girls and boys that have challenges and need to speak to a counsellor. We have officials providing counselling for some of them.

We also have a room for the surveillance team.” Uwamanua regretted that despite increasing primary enrolment in Sokoto State, 136,315 adolescent girls were still out-of-school and 113,208 Almajirai were still roaming the streets as revealed by a household survey and visit to Tsangaya where many of the Almajirai reside with their mallams.

Other interventions

To address the situation, he noted that: “Under the guidance of His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, a multisectoral programme of intervention was developed to address the vulnerabilities and risks of the identified 249,523 Almajirai and out-of-school adolescent girls in Sokoto State. Now, this centre here is meant to provide support for these children and actually provide different kinds of services.

According to him: “Children have been transformed by this project. We find that children that have issues were provided legal and health services. You can see some of the children playing there for psychosocial support. So, there’s a lot of impact on the project.

“With this, a lot of children have been able to build resilience and coping mechanisms. “Now, the fact is that people are willing now to report cases, because they know services will be provided. So, the issue of the culture of silence has been broken.” The Executive Coordinator, Centre for People’s Health, Peace and Progress (3Ps), Cecilia Eseme, explained that:

“There was a surveillance team that follow-up the children with issues; we also have counsellors that counsel the girl-child to actually stand firm on her feet.” Stressing the need for a mentorship programme to enable the children resist pressures for early marriages, Eseme was confident the project would continue to be strengthened to provide support for children whenever they needed one.”

At the Skills and Digital Centre, the District Head of Gagi Area in Sokoto South LGA, Alhaji Muhammad Jabbi, was optimistic the state can tackle the menace of out-of-school children with continued support. “The Digital Village was designed at a time when we need digital literacy. A lot of gaps have been identified that necessitated the movement of Almajirai along the street in the urban and the rural slums.

So, I must commend UNICEF and all partners supporting this move, as well as the government of Sokoto State, for making the Digital Village an enabling environment for children to have quality education. Currently, the number of out-of-school children is still high because of many causes, which include but are not limited to insurgency and banditry.” Speaking further he said: “We need to expand this centre to at least the three senatorial districts.

I believe the Almajirai can change their negative perception and negative attitude of seeing every intervention of western world as an ideology of western world we are promoting. “This centre here is very small, it cannot contain every almajiri in my district domain alone, so there’s need to expand the coverage beyond here; so, we can address the scourge of Almajirai. Creating one centre here will not solve the problem of Almajirai.

We need more.” The Director, Child Development and Protection, Sokoto State Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Yusuf Ibrahim, called for the state government’s funding and commitment to keep and sustain the skills centres. “The skills centres required revolving funding to ensure their sustainability. The Digital village for Almajirai children and out-of-school adolescent girls is a model that I so much believe the state government can buy in.

On the dearth of female teachers hampering education access and health care delivery, I suggest the recruitment of more female teachers in the education and health sectors,” said Ibrahim. “There is a need for more female teachers because it’s a challenging thing. Even if you go to the health sector, it’s another challenge.

You see a lack of female health workers. So, it has been a challenge here in the state. But I believe we are moving, gradually we will get there because if you go to our schools now, like the College of Education, you could see a good number of female teachers on duty. So I believe with time, we will get there,” he said.

Share