Sokoto Hosts Special Prayers To Promote Nigeria’s Peaceful Coexistence

As part of efforts to promote peaceful coexistence and national development, the Sokoto State Government has held a special prayer session for the peace, unity, and progress of Nigeria.

The prayer session took place at the Sultan Bello Jumu’at Mosque, Sokoto, immediately after the two raka’at Jumu’at prayers.

The Chief Imam of the Sultan Bello Jumu’at Mosque, Sheikh Malami Bello Akwara, led the special prayers, seeking Allah’s intervention in addressing the challenges hindering Nigeria’s march toward greatness, with particular emphasis on insecurity.

Also contributing to the prayer session, the Sarkin Malaman Sokoto, Sheikh Yahaya Na Malam Boyi, prayed for Allah’s protection and guidance for the nation’s leaders, to enable them to steer the country toward greater heights.

He further prayed to Almighty Allah to continue guiding Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto in his efforts to transform the state.

The special prayer session was attended by Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, his Deputy, Idris Mohammed Gobir, former Deputy Governor, Barrister Mukhtar Shagari, the Speaker, Sokoto State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Tukur Bala Bodinga.

Others are the Wazirin Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaid, Galadiman Gari, Aliyu Attahiru, Magajin Rafin Sokoto, Alhaji Lirwanu Bello, the Deputy Speaker, Kabir Ibrahim Kware, the State APC Chairman, Isa Sadiq Achida, members of the legislature, the Secretary to the State Government, Muhammad Bello Sifawa, the Chief of Staff, Government House, Sokoto, Aminu Haliru Dikko, mni, Commissioners, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, top government functionaries, politicians, and other dignitaries.