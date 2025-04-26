Sokoto Hosts Launch Of Nat’l Oral Polio Immunization Campaign

Share

The National Oral Polio Immunization Campaign was launched in Sokoto on Friday, with the wife of the State governor, Fatima Ahmed Aliyu, flagging off the exercise at the Palace of the District Head of Dange/Shuni.

Represented by the State Commissioner for Women and Children’s Affairs, Hadiza Ahmed Shagari, Fatima emphasized that the polio vaccination campaign is a crucial public health initiative aimed at protecting children under five years old from the debilitating effects of polio and other preventable diseases.

She noted that polio is a crippling disease that can be eradicated through simple and effective vaccines, and the campaign targets all eligible children aged 0 to 29 months.

“Every dose of vaccine administered is a step closer to eradicating polio from our villages, states, and the entire nation,” she said.

The First Lady expressed her commitment to the welfare of women and children and appreciated the efforts of Governor Ahmed Aliyu, the Ministry of Health, the Primary Healthcare Development Agency, and other development partners for their dedication to improving child health.

In his remarks, the State Commissioner for Health, Faruk Umar Wurno, emphasized the need for collective commitment to eliminate polio from the State.

He appealed to parents and traditional leaders to support the campaign, highlighting the devastating impact of polio on children and the importance of immunization.

Wurno assured that there is political will and commitment to improving healthcare services in Sokoto State and urged parents to bring their children out for vaccination, stressing that immunization provides protection against polio and ensures that children remain strong and healthy.

Representatives of development partners, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF, pledged continued support for the polio immunization campaign.

They called on all stakeholders, particularly the media, parents, and community leaders, to ensure every child is reached.

UNICEF’s Sokoto Field Officer emphasized the need for strong media engagement to guarantee that vaccines reach every household without compromise.

Similarly, Executive Secretary of the Sokoto State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Larai Aliyu Tambuwal, reminded the public that Sokoto is not yet polio-free and urged full participation to eliminate the disease.

She also highlighted that Wamakko, Sokoto South, and Sokoto North have recorded the highest rates of non-compliance in previous immunization rounds, prompting renewed focus on these local government areas.

As the 2025 Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) campaign gains momentum, communities, leaders, and families are urged to work together toward a shared goal: a polio-free Sokoto State.

