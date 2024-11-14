Sokoto Hospital Offers Free Medication To Vulnerable Individuals

Share

The Management of Infectious Disease Hospital, Amanawa, Sokoto state, has distributed assorted drugs to patients and physicallychallenged persons living around the hospital.

Speaking at the distribution exercise, State Commissioner for Health, Hajiya Asabe Balarabe, described the steps taken by the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Garba Muhammad Aliyu, as one in the right direction.

Hajiya Balarabe commended the hospital’s CMD for the kind gesture which she said would go a long way in complementing the effort of the current administration of Dr Ahmed Aliyu toward improving health sector in the state.

The commissioner explained that since his appointment, the CMD has been initiating various programmes aimed at reviving the loss glory of the hospital thereby by improving its activities.

