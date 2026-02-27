Sokoto Holds Special Prayers As Wamakko Celebrates 73

Special prayers were organised on Friday by the Elders Association of Guiwa low-cost and its environs, in five Jumu’at mosques across the Sokoto metropolis to commemorate the 73rd birthday anniversary of the Sokoto State APC leader, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

The prayers took place at the Usman bin Affan Juma’at Mosque, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko Juma’at Mosque, Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Juma’at Mosque, Isa Wasagu Juma’at Mosque, and Sultan Muhammad Maccido Juma’at Mosque.

At the Usman bin Affan Juma’at Mosque in the Gawon Nama area, five Islamic scholars led a special prayer session after the observance of the two raka’at Jumu’ah congregational prayers.

The clerics prayed to Almighty Allah to bless Senator Wamakko at 73, grant him good health, wisdom, and strength to continue serving the people and humanity at large.

They also sought Allah’s continued protection and guidance for the Senator, enabling him to keep offering useful advice and playing a fatherly role to the Ahmed Aliyu-led administration in the state.

Prayers were equally offered for Governor Ahmed Aliyu, asking Almighty Allah to guide and protect him as he continues to steer the affairs of Sokoto State.

The scholars further prayed for peaceful coexistence in Sokoto State and Nigeria as a whole.

The prayer session at the Usman bin Affan Juma’at Mosque, Gawon Nama, was attended by Governor Ahmed Aliyu, former Governor of old Sokoto State, Malam Yahaya Abdulkarim, mni, Speaker Sokoto State House of Assembly, Tukur Bala Bodinga, Deputy Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Kabir Ibrahim Kware, and members of the State Legislature.

Others were the State APC Chairman, Isa Saddiq Achida, Secretary to the State Government, Muhammad Bello Sifawa, and Chief of Staff, Government House Sokoto, Aminu Haliru Dikko, mni.

Others in attendance included local government chairmen, commissioners, Chairman of the APC Elders Committee, Aminu Tambari Tafida, the new Baraden Wamakko, Alhaji Ahmed Barade, special advisers, senior special assistants, top government functionaries, and other politicians.

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko will clock 73 years on March 1.

The Government and people of Sokoto State wish the septuagenarian long life, prosperity, good health, greater wisdom, and Allah’s continued protection and blessings. May this 73rd year serve as another stepping stone in his continued service to humanity.