Sokoto Hisbah Shuts Down Notorious Brothel

The Sokoto State Hisbah Commission, led by prominent cleric Usman Jatau, has shut down a notorious brothel in Sokoto North Local Government Area.

The brothel, located along Shehu Shagari Road near Sokoto Cinema, was reportedly known for immoral activities and was owned by a foreign national.

The commission sealed off and took over the premises, evicting all occupants and workers.

Residents commended the commission’s action, noting that the establishment had long been a source of concern due to its alleged promotion of immoral behavior.

The shutdown reflects the commission’s commitment to upholding moral standards and sanitizing the community.

It will be recalled that Governor Ahmed Aliyu recently re-established the Hisbah Corps and commissioned its new state secretariat.

“I want to remind you to always respect fundamental human rights and operate within the ambit of the law,” the governor had cautioned during the inauguration.

