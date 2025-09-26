The Sokoto State High Court has ordered the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to immediately release the withheld results of the 47 students of the Global Kids Academy, Sokoto.

This was contained in a Court Order signed by Umma Abubukar Said, Director of Litigation, High Court of Justice, Sokoto.

The Presiding Judge, Justice (Prof.) Muawiya Dahiru Mahmud said the court Order was granted upon hearing of F. E. Okotete Esq. Learned Counsel for the Plaintiff and Kabiru Yusuf Esq. for the defendant.

The WAEC Legal Team was headed by Prof.Taiwo Osipitan SAN, FCARB.

He added, “Consequently,upon appraisal of the legal arguments contained in the written addresses filed by the Counsels for both parties.

“And on the basis of what was proved before me of evidence and also upon exercise of discretion, the law gives the Court in matters of awarding damages of this nature.

“And again upon consideration of the standing of the Plaintiff in the educational community where it raises, the nature of the libel, and the mode and extent of the publication, I hereby enter judgment in favour of the plaintiff as against the defendant.”

The Court ordered that the publications variously made to the Commissioner of Education and the Chairman of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPSD), as well as the Branch Controller of WAEC, Sokoto State by the Defendant of and concerning the Plaintiff in a letter dated 20th October,2023, are defamatory.

It continued, ” That an Order is hereby granted setting asset the decision of the Defendant on the Plaintiff at its 76th NEC Meeting, declaring same as null and void and no effect whatsoever, having violated the Plaintiff’s constitutional right to a fair hearing.

“That an Order is hereby granted that the results in General Mathematics in the May/June 2023 Examination of the Defendant of the forty-seven (47) Plaintiffs who were not involved in the alleged examination malpractice be restored/released forthwith.

“That an Order is hereby compelling the Defendant to publish a full retraction of the utterly libelous publications and an apology to the Plaintiff in a letter, and on its website portal, and also in one National Newspaper with National Circulation in Nigeria.”

Similarly, the Court has ordered the Defendant to pay the Plaintiff N5million each in general and aggravated damages.totalling N10million.

The Court has so ordered the Defendant to pay N1million “being the cost of this action”.