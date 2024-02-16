Sokoto Health Worker Nabbed For Treating Wounded Bandits

Jamilu B. Yusuf, a community health worker in Badon Hanya, Sokoto State has been reportedly arrested by the operatives of the State Police Command for treating bandits and kidnappers.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Ali Kaigama who spoke on the development on Thursday said the suspect was apprehended with 12 others while on their way to Tambuwal for a mission.

READ ALSO:

CP Kaigama said, “Three AK-47 rifles with 116 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the suspects.”

While speaking with reporters, Yusuf admitted to treating bandits whenever they suffered bullet wounds.

He claimed that they would pay him up to N100,000 per patient.