Sokoto Health Sector Revived from ICU – Commissioner

The Sokoto State Commissioner for Health, Dr Faruk Umar Abubakar, has stated that the state’s healthcare sector is witnessing an unprecedented revival under Governor Ahmad Aliyu.

Dr. Abubakar noted that the Aliyu-led administration inherited the sector in dire straits, which is now being rapidly repositioned for service delivery and efficiency.

The Commissioner, a veteran health administrator with over 35 years of experience and a former Registrar/CEO of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), credited the turnaround to Governor Aliyu’s political will and strategic investment in healthcare infrastructure and manpower.

“When the governor took over, he found a health system that was on its knees due to neglect by the Aminu Tambuwal administration,” Dr. Abubakar said.

“The infrastructure at the hospitals was practically nonexistent, with obsolete and decayed equipment. Even the mattresses were torn, and the beds were broken.”

To turn around the situation, Governor Ahmad Aliyu ordered the immediate provision of critical equipment and mattresses.

The government has since procured nine ultrasound machines, distributed to nine general hospitals—three for each senatorial district.

Similarly, X-ray machines—one for each geographical zone—have been provided so that investigations can be carried out at that level.

“The people no longer have to travel to Sokoto for investigations,” Dr. Abubakar said.

The Commissioner noted that under Governor Aliyu’s 9-Point SMART Agenda, 10 general hospitals are currently undergoing phased rehabilitation.

Additionally, hospitals are now equipped with new beds, incubators, solar-powered systems, and a 24-hour water supply through boreholes and overhead tanks.

The government is also pursuing the speedy completion of two general hospitals in Dange Shuni and Wamakko local government areas, which were abandoned by the Aminu Tambuwal administration.

The state has about 824 primary healthcare centres, health posts, and clinics across the 23 local government areas. In each of the 240 wards, there is a primary health centre; health posts and clinics are also available in villages.

Presently, there are about 21 hospitals, meaning at least one general hospital in each local government area.

Dr. Abubakar further disclosed plans by the Governor Ahmad Aliyu administration to build a world-class hospital in Sokoto State, in line with his 9-Point SMART Agenda, which focuses on ensuring comprehensive healthcare for the people of the state.

He stated that the state has adopted a twin-pronged approach to healthcare delivery, investing simultaneously in curative and preventive services to improve health indices across the state.

Dr. Abubakar said the government also launched a state-wide needs assessment, which exposed glaring gaps and helped develop a strategic framework to tackle challenges at the primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare levels.

“This government is not just reacting—we are planning. And that’s the game-changer, because health is wealth,” he concluded.