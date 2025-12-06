Sokoto Handball Contingent Clinches Second Place At National EPL 2025

The Sokoto State Handball Teams have achieved an impressive feat, finishing as runners-up in the second phase of the Ardova National Handball Premier League, which concluded in Lagos on Friday.

Both the male and female teams exhibited professional skills, which earned them the second position in the league.

According to a statement issued by Aminu Sani, PRO, Ministry for Youth and Sports, the Rima Strikers, the male team, demonstrated strength, resilience, and consistency throughout the tournament.

The team’s performance included wins against Benue Buffaloes (36-16), De Defenders (28-19), Niger United (27-22), Adamawa Warriors (10-0), Tojemarine Academy (32-16), Lagos Seasiders (36-26), COAS Shooters (39-25), and Osun United (30-23).

The female team, Rima Queens, also put up a strong performance, winning matches against Imo Grasshoppers (27-25), Rivers Queens (34-31), Omo Ogiefo Academy (28-26), Ekiti Queens (34-29), and Plateau Peacocks (27-23).

The league concluded in Lagos, with both the male and female teams of Sokoto State emerging as second-place winners in the second phase of the Ardova National Handball Premier League.

The players expressed their gratitude to the Sokoto State Government, led by Governor Dr Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, for their continuous support of sports and youth development in the state.

They also appreciated the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Dr Engr. Mustapha Muhammad Kofar Marke and the Permanent Secretary, Hajiya Hadiza Galadima, for their efforts in advancing sports in Sokoto State.