Sokoto: Group Demands Immediate Justice For Brutalised 14-Year-Old Bashariya

The Sokoto State Chapter of the Gender-Based Violence/Child Protection Response Team (SGBV/RT) has appealed to the Nigeria Police (NPF) and NAPTIP to commence immediate prosecution of Fausiyya Rabo Dogon Daji for alleged trafficking, child labour, maltreatment, cruelty, torture, intimidation, and threat to the life of 14-year-old Bashariya Usman.

The group, in a unanimous criticism of the prolonged silence from the relevant authorities, feared that any compromise could hamper justice.

According to the group, a disturbing video of the brutalised 14-year-old Bashariya Usman emerged on June 4, 2025, sparking widespread outrage over the degree of human cruelty.

Following the development, a formal complaint was sent to the Director-General of NAPTIP through the Sokoto Zonal Command, detailing that Fausiyya Rabo Dogon Daji employed 14-year-old Bashariya Usman, whose parents fled banditry attacks in Zamfara to Sokoto as Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The complaint letter stated that Fausiyya took the girl to Abuja as a maid, promising to enrol her in part-time school, but instead allegedly starved, assigned excessive household chores, beat, maltreated, physically and emotionally abused, isolated, and subjected the young Bashariya to torture and other degrading experiences.

The SGBV/RT, comprising diverse CSOs, CBOs, and representatives from various ministries, departments, and agencies, appealed for strengthened ties to ensure effective service delivery for survivors of GBV and other forms of violence.

In a welcome address, the Chairman of the Sokoto SGBV/RT, Malam Rabiu Gandi, thanked members for their commitment to creating a society free of all forms of violence.

Presenting their report, the NSCDC stated they had three cases for July, including one sodomy and two rape cases.

The police reported 15 GBV cases from January to date, including 10 rape, one defilement, one criminal conspiracy and rape, three sodomy, and one criminal conspiracy and child stealing.

Baba Shehu Usman, Regional Coordinator of Grassroots Initiative for Strengthening Community Resilience (GISCOR), decried that over 15,000 people have been displaced in Sokoto State, constituting IDPs vulnerable to abuse, and called on the government to provide aid.

The meeting was attended by the State NBA Chairman, NACTAL National President, Chairman of the State Response Team, Sokoto Director of Public Prosecution, and representatives from the Nigeria Police, NSCDC, NAPTIP, Ministry for Women and Children Affairs, and various CSOs, CBOs, and media houses.