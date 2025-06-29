Sokoto Govt Warns School Principals Against Illegal Collection Of Exam Fees

The Sokoto State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has cautioned school principals across the state against the illegal collection of examination fees from students.

This warning follows multiple complaints from parents and concerned members of the public alleging that some principals are demanding payments before allowing students to sit for examinations.

The Ministry described such actions as a flagrant violation of Governor Dr. Ahmad Aliyu’s directive. The Governor had fully settled all examination fees for students in the state, including outstanding debts inherited from the previous administration.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Prof. Ahmad Ladan Alal, the Ministry emphasized that no principal is authorized to demand or collect examination fees under any guise.

“Any student denied access to examinations due to non-payment of fees is advised to report the matter immediately to their parents or guardians,” the Commissioner stated.

He urged parents and guardians to report such cases directly to the Ministry using any of the designated helplines, clearly stating the name of the school and the principal involved.

The Ministry assured the public that swift disciplinary action would be taken against any official found guilty of violating this directive.

Complaint Helplines: 08034944050, 08030411786, 08033583626, 08065551316, 08068486830, 07037817093, 08035799510