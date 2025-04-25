Sokoto Govt Warns Principals Against Illegal Fees Collection

Share

The Sokoto State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has issued a stern warning to public school principals against the unauthorized collection of examination and registration fees from students and their parents.

This follows reports received by the Ministry alleging that some principals have been extorting money under false pretenses, contrary to government policy.

In a statement released by the Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Ibrahim Mohammad Iya, the Honourable Commissioner, Ahmad Ladan Ala, expressed deep concern over the development, describing it as a serious breach of trust and a threat to the integrity of the education system.

“The Ministry will not tolerate any form of unauthorized fee collection in public schools,” the Commissioner said, adding that such practices place an undue burden on families and contradict the state government’s commitment to free and accessible basic education.

All school principals across the state have been directed to immediately cease any collection of examination or registration fees.

The Ministry emphasized that any principal found violating this directive will face strict disciplinary measures in line with civil service rules and education policy guidelines.

The Ministry also reiterated its commitment to upholding transparency and ensuring that education remains affordable and inclusive for all children in Sokoto State.

School heads have been urged to adhere strictly to government policies and maintain ethical standards in their administrative conduct.

The Ministry assured the public that it would intensify monitoring and enforcement mechanisms to prevent further violations.

