Sokoto Govt Warns Politicians Against Unauthorised Security Measures

The Sokoto State Government has issued a stern warning to political actors in the state against taking unauthorized actions in the name of addressing insecurity, describing such moves as dangerous and counterproductive.

In a statement released and signed by the Special Adviser to Governor Ahmed Aliyu on Security Matters, Colonel Ahmed Usman (rtd), the government expressed concern over a recent attempt by a serving senator to deploy members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) from Borno without obtaining prior approval from relevant authorities.

While we acknowledge that the fight against insecurity is a collective responsibility, resorting to self-help without the knowledge or consent of the government can do more harm than good,” the statement read.

Col. Usman emphasized that the state government welcomes any initiative aimed at promoting peace and stability, provided such efforts follow established procedures and are aligned with the state’s security architecture.

The issue of security is too sensitive to be politicized or manipulated for cheap political gains.

No individual has the authority to recruit Yansakai or deploy armed personnel under any guise without government approval. Doing so not only undermines the rule of law but also suggests a breakdown of governmental authority, the statement added.

The government reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of residents, urging all stakeholders to channel their contributions through appropriate legal and institutional frameworks.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s administration called for collaboration, patience, and adherence to the law, warning that any further breach of protocol in the handling of security matters will be met with strict consequences.

