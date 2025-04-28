Sokoto Govt Warns Healthcare Workers On Facility Cleanliness

Share

The Sokoto State Commissioner for Health, Faruk Umar Abubakar Wurno, has directed staff and personnel in charge of primary healthcare centers across the State to maintain cleanliness at all times.

Wurno issued the directive during an inspection of ongoing renovation work at primary healthcare centers in Sifawa, Badau, and Kashin Kadangare.

The Commissioner expressed disappointment with the poor condition of some healthcare facilities, describing the situation as unacceptable.

He emphasized that immediate action is required to rectify the situation.

In Badau, Wurno gave the officer in charge of the primary healthcare center a three-day ultimatum to sanitize the premises and plant trees around the facility, taking advantage of the approaching rainy season.

Wurno commended the contractor for executing quality work on the renovation projects and urged him to ensure timely completion.

The Commissioner was accompanied on the visit by the Special Adviser to the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Muhammad Bello Marnona, and the State Programme Manager of the Impact Project, Bello Ahmad.

