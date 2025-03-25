Sokoto Govt Warns Contractors Against Substandard Work

Share

The Sokoto State Government has warned that it will hold supervising Engineers accountable for any substandard work executed during the ongoing renovation of Schools across the State.

The Deputy Governor of the State, Idris Mohammed Gobir issued this warning after inspecting renovation work at Nagarta College and Government Girls College in Sokoto.

He directed engineers to instruct contractors to halt any substandard work immediately, emphasizing their responsibility to ensure taxpayers’ money is not wasted.

Gobir stressed that the Ahmed Aliyu administration is committed to executing high-quality projects that will stand the test of time and benefit the entire State.

He urged Engineers to take their responsibilities seriously, noting that the government has granted them the freedom to exercise their professional judgment in supervising projects.

Speaking on the issue, Sifawa, the State Commissioner for Science and Technology, said that the visit allowed officials to identify areas for improvement and ensure quality work.

He assured that the ministry would ensure all School renovation projects meet the required standards.

Regarding the recent directive for non-teaching staff to vacate School quarters, the Commissioner promised full compliance.

He welcomed the initiative, stating that it would allow teachers to have on-site accommodation, which would, in turn, enhance the supervision of students in dormitories.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

