Sokoto Govt Vows To Tackle Cholera Outbreak In IDPs Areas

The Sokoto State Government has confirmed a cholera outbreak in Tureta town, the headquarters of Tureta Local Government Area in the state.

Commissioner of Health, Dr. Faruk Umar Wurno, confirmed the out-break, saying measures are being taken to curb the menace. Wurno spoke through the Director of Disease Control in the state, Dr. Bilyaminu Sifawa, when contacted over the issue.

He assured that the state government, through the Ministry of Health, is working with relevant agencies to address the outbreak. He said: “Yes, the state government is aware of the outbreak in some communities in Tureta Local Government.

“We’re working with relevant agencies to address it. The state government has set up the necessary machinery to curtail it.” It would be recalled that the disease has resulted in the loss of many lives, particularly in Tureta town’s internally displaced persons’ communities.