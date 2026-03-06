Sokoto Govt Vows To Sustain Urban Renewal Initiatives

The Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu yesterday pledged his government’s commitment to sustaining its urban renewal initiatives aimed at realising his vision of a new and modern Sokoto State.

He said this known while hosting youths to an Iftar (breaking of fast) at the Presidential Lodge in Sokoto. He stated that the urban renewal programme, which commenced two years ago, will continue to receive priority attention from his administration to achieve the dream of a better Sokoto State.

Aliyu said: “Our urban renewal initiatives are so visible that even members of the opposition are benefiting from them. “Once you leave your house for any part of the metropolis, you must pass through one of our projects or the other.”

He called on young people to pursue both Islamic and Western education to enable them to contribute meaningfully to the development of the state. The governor said: “Every society needs the contributions of its youths to move forward, and this can only be possible when they are educated and productive.”