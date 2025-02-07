Sokoto Govt Vows To Enforce Laws Against Illegal Mining

Share

In a bid to regulate mining activities and ensure compliance with state laws, the Sokoto State Government has issued a stern warning to individuals and corporate bodies engaging in unauthorized mining operations.

Yusuf Muhammad Maccido, the Commissioner for Solid Minerals Development also said the State government has vowed to take action against any individual or organization found violating the law.

This move is part of the state government’s efforts to revive and improve the mining sector while ensuring that all activities are conducted transparently and within the legal framework.

During an assessment visit to Lambara town in Shagari Local Government Area, Commissioner Maccido discovered that a company, Al-Ikhlas Consult, had commenced mining activities without obtaining the necessary clearance from the state government.

The commissioner emphasized that no entity or individual has the right to engage in mining activities without explicit consent and approval from the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development.

The state government, under the leadership of Governor Ahmad Aliyu, is committed to boosting the mining sector and fostering partnerships with organizations willing to operate within the legal framework.

The commissioner’s intervention has been commended by local authorities, who praised his swift action in stopping the unauthorized mining operations.

This move signals a renewed focus on harnessing the state’s mineral resources while ensuring transparency and adherence to established guidelines.

The federal government has also taken steps to address illegal mining, including the inauguration of mining marshals and the revocation of mineral licenses.

