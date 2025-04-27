Sokoto Govt Urges Project Ownership, Cautions Hajj Screening Team

Share

The Sokoto State Commissioner of Health, Faruk Umar Abubakar Wurno, has advised residents to take ownership of projects executed by the state government in their areas.

Wurno also charged the State’s medical screening team for the upcoming Hajj exercise to conduct their assignment diligently.

The Commissioner made the call after inspecting the renovation of primary healthcare centers in Binji Local Government Area, including Bunkari, Maikulki, and Inname, and monitoring the screening exercise for intending pilgrims.

Wurno explained that the renovation aims to pro vide a conducive environment for healthcare personnel and encourage people to utilize the facilities.

He assured that additional staff would be provided as requested and urged the community to take responsibility for the centers.

The Commissioner commended the contractor for executing quality work and encouraged him to maintain the standard.

The projects inspected included the renovation of the centers, installation of solar boreholes, and solar power systems.

During his visit, Wurno also stopped in Wamakko Local Government Area to monitor the ongoing polio immunization exercise, expressing satisfaction with its conduct.

He was accompanied by the Special Adviser to the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Muhammad Bello Marnona, and the State Programme Manager, Impact Project, Bello Ahmad.

Meanwhile, while monitoring the screening exercise for intending pilgrims from Wamakko and Silame Local Government Areas at PHC Arkilla, Wurno emphasized that only pilgrims healthy enough to perform the pilgrimage should be cleared.

Responding, the Executive Director of the State Hospital Services Management Board and leader of the screening team, Bello Abubakar Attahiru, assured that the team is ready to work tirelessly to ensure the success of the exercise.

