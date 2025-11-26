Sokoto Govt, UNICEF Train 90 Youth As Behaviour Change

The Sokoto State Government, in collaboration with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), has trained 90 youth to become champions of behaviour change across the state.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Alhaji Sambo Bello Danchadi, at the Youth Summit for Social and Behaviour Change (SBC) in Sokoto State.

The Commissioner stated that the summit aimed to strengthen youth-led communication, amplify their voices, and support them to become champions of behaviour change in Sokoto State.

He assured that the Ministry of Information, under the leadership of Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, remains committed to sustaining the partnership with UNICEF.

The collaboration has demonstrated that when government and development partners work together, meaningful and sustainable progress can be achieved.

The Commissioner urged the youth to actively participate, share their ideas, and take ownership of the agenda for positive change.

The UNICEF Sokoto Chief Field Office, Mr Michael Juma, challenged the participants to build a stronger young network.

He highlighted UNICEF’s various programs across the state, including vaccination, education, healthcare services, nutrition, water, and sanitation.

He emphasised the need to engage youth platforms to mobilise communities to access these services and address climate change.

The Commissioner and UNICEF representative commended the partnership and collaboration, which has continued to grow over the years.

The event aimed to build a healthier, safer, and more informed Sokoto State.