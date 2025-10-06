Sokoto Govt, UNICEF Launch Immunisation Campaign For 2.8m Children

The Sokoto State Government and UNICEF have launched an integrated immunisation campaign targeting 2.8 million children against Polio, Measles, Rubella, and HPV in the state.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto made this known at the flag-off ceremony held in Bodinga town, Bodinga Local Government Area.

The exercise will cover all 244 wards across the state, with the vaccines being administered to children aged 9 months to 14 years over a period of 10 days.

Governor Aliyu called on community and religious leaders, development partners, and stakeholders to support the exercise by mobilizing and ensuring that all eligible children receive the required vaccines.

He highlighted the significance of the exercise, noting that Nigeria has the highest number of children globally infected with measles and rubella viruses.

He emphasised the need for early detection and prevention of these diseases, which can lead to serious complications such as deafness, blindness, and other health issues.

The Deputy Governor, Alhaji Idris Mohammed Gobir, represented the Governor and reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to building a healthcare system that provides accessible and quality care.

The State Commissioner of Health, Dr Faruk Umar Abubakar Wurno, stated that 1,378 teams have been set up, with each team in the 244 wards consisting of 11 personnel.

He added that the state has received 3,072,520 doses of vaccines from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

The Commissioner thanked the state government for releasing its counterpart funding for the exercise.

The representative of the Sultan and District Head of Wurno, Alhaji Kabir Alhassan Cigari, assured of the traditional rulers’ commitment to ensuring the success of the exercise.