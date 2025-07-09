Sokoto Govt, UNICEF Hold Workshop On 2026/28 MTEF

The Sokoto State Government, in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has commenced a two-day workshop aimed at developing the 2026–2028 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) for the state.

The workshop, held at Jam’Velksy Hotel and Resort in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, was officially declared open by the Sokoto State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Abubakar Mohammed Zayyana. In his opening remarks, Dr. Zayyana underscored the critical role of the MTEF in ensuring sound fiscal management and strategic resource allocation.

He emphasized that accurate analysis of macroeconomic and microeconomic variables is essential for effective planning and budgeting. “Scientific planning requires a clear understanding of economic indicators. Realistic projections and credible budgeting are central to the success of government programmes and policies,” he noted.

The Commissioner also pointed out existing gaps in the current planning framework and stressed the need for improved alignment between policy formulation and the state’s 9-point SMART development agenda.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Hajiya Maryam Ahmad Barade, encouraged participants to engage actively in the deliberations, noting the importance of inclusive input in crafting a robust expenditure framework. She extended appreciation to Governor Ahmad Aliyu for his continued support for the Ministry’s initiatives, and lauded UNICEF’s partnership in strengthening budgetary and planning processes in the state.

The workshop drew participation from a broad range of stakeholders, including the State Statistician-General, Special Adviser to the Sokoto State Internal Revenue Service, Chairman of the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations, and representatives from the Office of the Auditor General, State House of Assembly, Bureau of Public Procurement, and the Sokoto UNICEF Field Office.

The workshop is expected to result in a well-structured, transparent, and inclusive Medium-Term Expenditure Framework that will guide Sokoto State’s budgeting and fiscal policy over the next three years.