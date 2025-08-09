Sokoto Govt, Unicef Achieve Budget Transition From Traditional To Programme-based Approach

The Sokoto State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, in partnership with UNICEF, has commenced a 5-day intensive training workshop on Programme-Based Budgeting.

The workshop, taking place at Jamvaley Hotel and Resort in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State aims to transition the state’s budgeting approach from traditional to programme-based.

Declaring the workshop open, Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning Dr Abubakar Muhammad Zayyana, expressed gratitude to Governor Dr Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto for his unwavering support and commitment in moving the state to the next level.

Zayyana also stated that the commissioner appreciated UNICEF for their continuous support to the state in areas of development.

He highlighted the importance of programme-based budgeting in promoting efficiency, effectiveness, and accountability in public spending.

He noted that the training marks a new era for Sokoto State in its 2026 annual budget preparation and aligns with the requirements of the State Fiscal Transparency Accountability (SFTA).

According to him, the workshop is a clear indication that Sokoto State is poised to enhance its budgeting approach, prioritising the result oriented spending that benefits the state’s most vulnerable populations, particularly women and children, which UNICEF is yearning for.

The Commissioner praised the governor’s leadership and commitment to driving the state’s development, acknowledging his unwavering support and commitment in implementing programmes and projects that have direct impact to the lives of people in the state generally.

The workshop brings together officials from UNICEF, Permanent Secretary of the ministry Hajiya Maryam Ahmad Barade, some Directors and other stakeholders to share experiences and develop a realistic document that can serve as a reference point for future planning.