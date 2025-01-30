Sokoto Govt, UNDP Partner To Empower Farmers, Households

Share

The Sokoto State government in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has launched an initiative aimed at providing start-up grants and farming inputs to farmers and households in four local government areas.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu, while flagging off the distribution excise, explained the importance of the initiative in supporting farmers and in boosting agricultural productivity.

“This programme is part of our efforts to support farmers and improve agricultural productivity in the state,” he explained.

Meanwhile, a total of 300 farmers from Illela Local Government Area received farming inputs to enhance their agricultural productivity, while additionally, startup grants were disbursed to households in the four local government areas of the states.

Illela received grants for 250 households, Sabon Birni for 150 households, and Kware and Gwadabawa for 50 households each.

Each of the 500 beneficiaries received a grant of N150,000 to support their families and improve their agricultural ventures.

The ceremony, which took place at Gwadabawa Local Government Area witnessed the handing over of cheques and agricultural inputs to the beneficiaries.

Share

Please follow and like us: