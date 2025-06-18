Sokoto Govt Trains Stakeholders On Fiscal Responsibility

Share

The Sokoto State government has prioritized an effective and efficient Public Financial Management (PFM) system, emphasizing transparency and accountability in the conduct of government business.

The Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Abubakar Mohammad Zayyana, has inaugurated a two-day training workshop for stakeholders on the Updated National Chart of Accounts (NCoA) codes, budget performance reporting, and state financial accounts.

The training, held at Reiz Continental Hotel in Abuja, was organized by the Ministry.

The commissioner assured that the practices would be sustained to ensure prudent management of public resources under Dr. Ahmad Aliyu’s administration.

The Commissioner stated that the state has made significant progress in reforming its budgetary process and performance reporting, aligning with International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) and the National Chart of Accounts (NCoA).

He assured that the government is committed to supporting and enhancing the capacity of its workforce across relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to boost productivity and service delivery.

Dr. Zayyana reiterated the government’s commitment to institutionalizing a realistic, scientific, and inclusive budgeting process in the state.

This approach aims to accommodate the aspirations of various societal segments in resource allocation and ensure equitable distribution of programs and projects across the state, using data-driven assumptions.

Dr. Zayyana expressed appreciation for Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s commitment to strengthening the Public Financial Management System.

He urged participants to remain focused and cooperative to achieve the desired objectives.

The Permanent Secretary, Hajiya Maryam Ahmad Barade, stated that the training aligns with the administration’s goal of enhancing service delivery at the grassroots level.

She highlighted the implementation of structural reforms and policy initiatives aimed at boosting productivity and setting the state on a path to sustainable growth and development.

The Permanent Secretary described the training as a valuable opportunity for sharing thoughts and experiences on consolidating gains and improving planning, public service delivery, and good governance.

Other speakers included the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Alhaji Sani Muhammad Tambuwal, and the Deputy Clerk of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Dogon Daji.

Participants were drawn from relevant state ministries, including Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, and the Sokoto State Internal Revenue Service.

