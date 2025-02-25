Sokoto Govt Trains Social Media Influencers To Promote Good Governance

Share

Sokoto State Government has trained over 60 social media specialists to promote good governance, transparency and accountability in the state.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu made this assertion during a two-day training workshop for social media aides and influencers.

The workshop, themed “Navigating Social Media Storms,” was organized by the Office of the Press Secretary to the State Governor in collaboration with Image Media Limited.

Two participants each from across the 23 local government areas were selected and attended the training at Army Officers’ Mess and Suites Sokoto.

Governor Aliyu emphasized the crucial role social media plays in disseminating information faster than conventional media.

He noted that his administration recognizes the importance of enhancing the capacity and efficiency of social media handlers to keep pace with the latest techniques and technology.

The governor stressed the need for participants to pay attention to the training, which would enhance their work.

He highlighted the importance of change, creativity, and professionalism in their guiding principles.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Image Media Limited, Alhaji Shu’aibu Mungadi, acknowledged the efforts of Governor Aliyu’s administration to improve the lives of the people.

He emphasized the need for these efforts to be publicized through the media.

The Managing Director of Image Media Limited, Alhaji Dahiru Hassa Kera, stated that the workshop aimed to educate and empower social media specialists and influencers on modern trends in the profession.

Experts in media from academia served as facilitators for the training.

The ultimate goal of the training was to promote positive digital engagement and ensure social media platforms serve as instruments of development, unity, and progress.

