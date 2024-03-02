Sokoto Govt To Sustain Implementations Of Devt Partners Programmes

The Sokoto State Government has approved over N3 billion to support the implementations, sustainability programmes and projects of the development partners in the state.

The State Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Balarabe Musa Kadani stated this at the European Union Agent for Citizens Driven Transformation ACT -EU programme Closed Out held at Dankani Guest Palace, Sokoto.

The gesture was part of the state government’s commitment to approved programmes and projects sustainability strategy after the existence of the partners.

Also, the EU National Programme Manager, Damilare Babalola explained that over 40 Civil Society organisers have been engaged by the EU-ACT in Sokoto State which impacted positively.

The ACT Programme, according to the statement is funded by the European Union and is being implemented by the British Council.

Its priority goal is to contribute to the achievement of sustainable development in Nigeria through enhancing the capabilities of CSOs and their role as independent development actors and drivers of change.

ACT’s main purpose (Specific Objective) is to enhance the credibility and role of CSOs as drivers of change for sustainable development in Nigeria.

To achieve this objective, the Programme has maintained a focus on scaling up results in the areas of providing organisational capacity development support to selected CSOs in 10 states across the 6 geo-political zones.

In addition to facilitating effective coordination of CSO and constructive engagement between CSOs and other actors to enhance and enable regulatory frameworks for CSO operations in Nigeria.

While the result areas have focused primarily on 10 states, and working alongside 233 CSO partners, engagement under the result area two has had its footprint in all 36 states of the federation.

The programme was achieved by connecting closely with key MDAs, the National Assembly, international organisations, the donor community at the national level, as well as with State Houses of Assembly.

More than 40 CSO networks/coalitions have been engaged and Sokoto state is one of the focal states selected for ACT’s implementation.

24 CSOs are comprised of 19 NGOs working within the Sokoto metropolis, 5 CBOs, FBOs and Associations working in rural and semi-urban locations.