Sokoto Govt To Sanction Underperforming Principals

Share

The Sokoto State Government has vowed to relieve principals who fail to meet established teaching and leadership standards.

“Principals who underperform in teaching and leadership assessments three times will be removed from their positions,” the State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Ala, said during a stakeholders’ meeting aimed at improving educational systems in the state.

Speaking at the meeting, he clarified that the ministry’s intention is not to witch-hunt anyone but to drive improvements in educational performance indicators across the State.

The meeting was convened by the State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and brought together Zonal Quality Assurance Directors, Zonal Inspectors, Principals, and Heads of Parastatals under the ministry.

Ala extolled Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto’s commitment to the education sector, highlighting initiatives such as the monthly cash imprest for principals and ongoing school renovations.

The one-day meeting featured a presentation on effective school performance evaluation strategies by Muhammad Sani Usman of the Arabic Board, who also serves as Chairman of the Assessment Committee.

Key focus areas discussed included teacher training and development, enhancing teacher quality to improve Student outcomes, providing adequate facilities and materials for effective learning, and encouraging community participation in school decision-making.

This initiative aims to elevate education quality and ensure greater accountability in school leadership across Sokoto State.

By addressing underperformance and implementing strategic interventions, stakeholders hope to significantly improve educational outcomes and support the State’s development.

Notable contributions also came from Aminu Almustapha Boza, Chairman of the House Committee on Education, Sokoto State House of Assembly, and Muhammad Ikililu, President of ANCOPS, Sokoto State, who both pledged their support for continuous improvement in the education sector.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

