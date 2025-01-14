Sokoto Govt To Revive Mineral Buying, Selling Centre

Share

The Sokoto State Government has approved a contract to resuscitate the mineral buying and selling centre for miners in the state.

This announcement was made by the State Commissioner for Solid Minerals Development, Yusuf Muhammad Maccido, during his inaugural meeting with members of the miners association.

According to Maccido, the goal is to restore the centre’s former glory and improve the mining sector in the state. The present administration, led by Dr. Ahmad Aliyu, is committed to reviving the sector.

To achieve this, the government has approved a contract to purchase necessary equipment, aiming to transform the narrative before the end of the year.

Maccido described the meeting as timely, as it aligns with his initiative to develop the ministry and enable it to compete with its counterparts in other states, such as Kebbi and Zamfara.

He thanked the visitors and promised to collaborate with them to succeed in his assignment. Representatives of the miners association, including Ibrahim Muhammad Dan Yaro, Mainasara Asarakkawa, Ibrahim Garba Marnona, and Shu’aibu Musa, congratulated Maccido on his appointment and assured him of their sustained support.

This development is part of the government’s efforts to boost the mining sector, following the federal government’s initiative to establish mineral buying centres across the country.

