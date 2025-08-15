The Sokoto State Government is vigorously working towards actualising its nine-point smart innovation agenda, with various memoranda approved to promote the health sector, provision of portable drinking water, ICT innovation, digital economy, and other critical areas aimed at providing good governance in the state.

The State Executive Council has approved several contracts for various projects in the state at its 8th regular meeting.

These include the renovation and remodelling of three mosques: the famous Sheikh Usman Dan Fodio Jumu’at Mosque at a cost of ₦1,517,269,965.50 with a six-month completion period, the Government House daily prayer mosque at ₦99,833,833.11, and a mosque at Usman Danfodio University at ₦266,319,330.75.

The approved projects were disclosed by Professor Attahiru Ahmad Sifawa, the State Commissioner of Science and Technology, while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting at the council chamber, Government House, Sokoto.

According to him, the Sheikh Usman Dan Fodio Jumu’at Mosque was established in 1815 when Usman Dan Fodio moved to Sokoto city from Sifawa town isn’t mentioned in this part but rather in the contract for remodelling the historic Sheikh Usman Bin Fodio Mosque.

Other approved projects include the construction of a perimeter fence and concrete barricade at a mobile barracks in Sabon Birni Local Government Area, renovation of the Giginya Barracks water facility, installation of solar power at the state water works, and provision of solar electricity across 21 general hospitals in the state at a cost of over ₦186 million.

Additionally, the state government has approved the rehabilitation and conversion of Usmania School of Health Sciences to an office complex for the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Economy at a cost of over ₦239 million, according to the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation.