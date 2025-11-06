Sokoto Govt To Recruit More Personnel For Neighborhood Initiative, Sokoto Marshall

The Sokoto State Government has announced plans to recruit additional personnel into the State Neighborhood Initiative and Sokoto Marshall as part of efforts to curb youth unemployment and enhance community security.

The Neighborhood Initiative, first introduced by Governor Ahmad Aliyu when he served as Commissioner for Social Welfare under Aliyu Wamakko’s administration, was designed to train youths to support conventional security agencies, particularly in crowd control, fire management, and traffic regulation.

A statement issued by Abubakar Bawa, Director General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Sokoto, said the governor made the announcement during the closing ceremony of the Sheikh Usman Bin Fodiyo Week held at the Kasarawa Conference Center, Sokoto.

Governor Aliyu explained that the new recruitment would provide job opportunities, reduce youth idleness, and address the increasing involvement of young people in criminal activities. He recalled that his administration recently inaugurated a committee to oversee the recruitment of 3,000 qualified indigenes into the state workforce, reaffirming his commitment to tackling unemployment and restiveness.

Speaking on the significance of the Sheikh Usman Bin Fodiyo Week, the governor revealed that the state government plans to digitize the literary works of the leaders of the Sokoto Caliphate to make them publicly accessible for research and educational purposes. He said a special committee would be constituted to execute the project.

Aliyu reiterated his administration’s resolve to preserve the legacies of the Caliphate founders, particularly in diplomacy, security, moral values, and societal reorientation.

Also speaking, the Governor of Taraba State, Dr. Agbu Kefas, commended the organizers for celebrating the intellectual and spiritual contributions of the Caliphate leaders.

In his remarks, Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III emphasized the need to publish and preserve the remaining works of the Caliphate scholars for the benefit of future generations, reaffirming the Sultanate Council’s commitment to upholding the Caliphate’s ideals.

The Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, who chaired the occasion, described the Danfodiyo Week as a platform that highlights the sacrifices and leadership of the Caliphate founders and lauded Governor Aliyu for his support toward the successful hosting of the event.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Malam Lawal Mai Doki, said the Sheikh Usman Bin Fodiyo Week featured symposiums, quizzes, poetry presentations, and lectures.

A public lecture titled “Sokoto Caliphate in Bilad Al-Sudan: State Formation, Statecraft, and State Fidelity in 19th Century Africa” was delivered by Dr. Usman Bugaje.

Highlights of the event included presentation of awards to distinguished personalities and winners of the quiz and poetry competitions.