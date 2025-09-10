Sokoto Govt To Recruit 3,000 Workers

The Sokoto State Government (SOSG) is set to recruit 3,000 workers into the State Civil Service.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu made this announcement at the inauguration of a committee tasked with overseeing the recruitment of state indigenes.

The initiative aims to reduce high unemployment rates and youth restiveness, which often lead young people into social vices.

Governor Aliyu instructed the committee to prioritize unemployed graduates with NCE, HND, and degree qualifications.

The recruitment will cover all 23 local government areas in the state, with only eligible graduates considered.

The Governor directed the committee to focus on areas with manpower shortages to fill existing vacancies.

He urged committee members to conduct the recruitment process with diligence, fairness, and justice, ensuring that only qualified candidates capable of adding value to the civil service are recruited.

Governor Aliyu emphasized that the committee members were selected for their experience and track record in public service.

The Governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to making Sokoto youths more productive, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to the state’s development.

He expressed concern about the growing trend of “informants’ syndrome,” where people aid criminal activities for minimal payment, attributing this issue partly to joblessness.

Governor Aliyu highlighted that his administration has provided skills acquisition programs for thousands of youths and women through various ministries.

These programs include training in trades like vulcanizing, plumbing, electrical work, and makeup artistry, as well as providing working tools and startup capital.

The Governor appreciated the people of Sokoto State for their continued support and reassured them of his administration’s commitment to citizens’ welfare, regardless of gender or location.

Alhaji Jelani Kalgo, Chairman of the committee and a seasoned administrator, commended Governor Aliyu for addressing the manpower needs of the State Civil Service.

He assured the Governor that the committee would work diligently according to the guidelines and meet the people’s expectations.