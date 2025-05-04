Sokoto Govt To Probe Unremitted Loan Deductions

Share

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has pledged to investigate the issue of loan repayments deducted from workers’ salaries but allegedly not remitted to the respective banks.

Governor Aliyu made the promise in response to an appeal by the Sokoto State Chairperson of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Abdullahi Aliyu, who called on the state government to wade into the matter.

According to the NLC chairperson, many workers who obtained loans through salary deductions have been facing severe hardship due to the failure of officials in the previous administration to remit the deducted funds to the banks.

“Your Excellency, please come to the aid of these people. They have been at a crossroads for years,” Comrade Abdullahi said.

“We know you to be firm in defending people’s rights. Please apply your popular slogan, in kudi kudi, in aiki aiki, to recover the diverted funds.”

Governor Aliyu assured both the labour union and affected workers that his administration would look into the issue thoroughly and ensure justice is served.

“This administration prioritizes human rights and will not condone any violations under any guise,” the Governor stated. “We are committed to protecting the rights of the weak, the less privileged, and the downtrodden in our state.”

He also appealed to the people of Sokoto to continue supporting and cooperating with his administration in order to sustain the delivery of democratic dividends.

The Governor expressed appreciation for the public’s unwavering prayers for his government and urged citizens to keep up the support.

