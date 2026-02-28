New Telegraph

March 1, 2026
Sokoto Govt To Launch Women Empowerment Initiatives

The Sokoto State Government has revealed plans to introduce additional empowerment programmes to improve women’s socio-economic wellbeing in the state.

Hajiya Fatima Ahmad Aliyu, the Governor’s wife, announced this development during an Iftar session with women leaders and government officials.

The event aimed to mark Ramadan, foster unity, and pray for the administration’s success and peace in the state and country.

Hajiya Fatima appreciated women’s support for the administration and said the initiatives will make women more productive and able to support their families.

She highlighted ongoing skills acquisition programmes through the Ministry of Women Affairs, Sokoto State Poverty Reduction Agency, Sokoto State Microfinance Development Agency (SOSMEDA), and Renewed Hope Initiative, equipping women with vocational skills for self-reliance.

The State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajiya Hadiza Ahmad Shagari, commended the Governor’s wife for the Iftar and lauded the government’s commitment to advancing women’s welfare.

