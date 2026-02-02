Sokoto Govt To Enhance Media Infrastructure For Effective Governance

The Sokoto State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing media infrastructure to support effective governance, noting that equipping media institutions is crucial for promoting transparency and accountability.

State Governor Ahmed Aliyu stated this at the 47th anniversary of Rima Radio, 24 years of Rima Television, and 22 years of Rima FM, held at the premises of the Sokoto State Media Corporation.

Aliyu said that in line with this goal, his administration has made significant investments in state-owned media organisations.

These include the provision of two digital transmitters for Rima FM, as well as modern studio equipment for Rima Radio and Rima Television.

According to him, the effort is aimed at improving broadcast quality and expanding coverage across the state.

The Governor’s Deputy, Alhaji Idris Mohammed Gobir, commended the state media organisations for their commitment and dedication to projecting government programmes and policies on his behalf.

In his remarks, the Senator representing Sokoto Central, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, represented by the State Commissioner for Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship, Alhaji Abba Mu’alledi, pledged to continue to support the development of the corporation.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Sambo Bello Danchadi, acknowledged the commitment of Governor Ahmed Aliyu towards modernising broadcast infrastructure.

Alhaji Sambo Bello praised the efforts of the corporation, especially in the live coverage of government activities, with a view to keeping the people informed about government programmes.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of the Corporation, Labaran Lumu Dundaye, enumerated various forms of support received from the state government, which have greatly assisted in improving the corporation’s activities.

He specifically acknowledged the provision of digital equipment and operational vehicles to the corporation.

The highlight of the occasion was the presentation of awards to distinguished personalities, including Abdulkadir Jelani Kalgo, Ambassador Sahabi Isah Gada, Professor Almustapha Aliyu Sokoto, the Minister of State for Works, Barrister Bello Muhammad Goronyo, the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Aminu Dan Malam, and the Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation.