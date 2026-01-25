Sokoto Govt To Enforce Law Against Extravagant Weddings

The Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, has announced that his administration will soon begin strict enforcement of the law banning extravagance in pre-wedding activities across the state.

The governor made this known during the commissioning of the remodelled Zawiyatu Sheikh Aliyu Bunza Jumu’at Mosque and Islamiyya School in Sokoto.

Governor Aliyu explained that the decision to enforce the law has become necessary due to the increasing financial burden placed on intending couples through costly pre-wedding ceremonies, a situation that has made marriage difficult for many young men and women of marriageable age.

A statement issued by the Director-General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Sokoto, Abubakar Bawa, further noted that the trend has contributed significantly to the growing number of unmarried men and women in the state.

“We will soon bring together relevant stakeholders to further review the existing law banning extravagance in pre-wedding activities in the state,” the governor said.

He noted that reports indicate that many parents and guardians are flouting the law through unnecessary displays of wealth during wedding preparations, underscoring the need for the government to ensure full enforcement.

The governor added that such extravagance has also contributed to rising immoral behaviour among young people who are unable to marry due to the high cost of pre-wedding demands.

Governor Aliyu therefore called on parents, guardians, Islamic scholars (ulama), and traditional rulers to support the government in ensuring full compliance with the law.

He further reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to promoting Islamic affairs through the construction and renovation of mosques, the establishment of Islamiyya schools, and continued support for Qur’anic teachers, Imams, and preachers across the state.

Speaking at the event, the Special Guest of Honour, Sheikh Aminu Wali Ayu Zuru, commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu for the numerous mosques and Islamiyya schools constructed and remodelled across the state.

“I am overwhelmed by the number of Jumu’ah mosques Your Excellency has reconstructed and remodelled in the last two years,” he said.

He prayed that Almighty Allah would reward the governor for his commitment to the development of Islamic affairs in the state.

Also speaking, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, represented by the Wazirin Sokoto, Professor Sambo Wali Junaid, lauded Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s policies and programmes on Islamic affairs, describing them as impactful and clearly visible across the state.

“Your policies and programmes on Islamic affairs speak volumes. You have followed the path of the founding fathers of the Sokoto Caliphate in Islamic propagation. Please keep it up,” the Sultan said.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Dr. Jabir Sani Mai Hulla, disclosed that in addition to the mosques already commissioned, several Jumu’ah mosques are at various stages of completion across the state.

These include two in Kebbe and one each in Illela, Gwadabawa, Hajiya Halima Estate, Abubakar Sadiq (Runjin Sambo), Gada, Minanata, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, and the Sultan Maccido Institute for Qur’an and General Studies, Sokoto.

He also revealed that the state government, in collaboration with a non-governmental organisation (NGO), plans to organise a workshop for Islamic preachers, in addition to several training programmes already conducted for Imams and Mu’azzins.

The Special Guest of Honour, Sheikh Aminu Wali Ayu Zuru, later commissioned the remodelled Zawiyatu and led the two-rak‘ah Jumu’ah prayer.