Sokoto Govt Teams Up With Federal Ministry To Drive Devt

The Sokoto State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Works to accelerate infrastructural and developmental projects across the state.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu made this pledge when he received the Minister of State for Works, Muhammad Bello Goronyo, during a traditional Sallah courtesy visit at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Lodge, Government House, Sokoto.

The governor underscored the importance of strategic partnerships between the state and federal governments in ensuring the timely execution of critical road, transport, and public works projects aimed at boosting economic growth and improving the quality of life of citizens.

“Sokoto State is ready and willing to work closely with the Federal Ministry of Works. Together, we can implement projects that will connect communities, facilitate trade, and create new opportunities for our people,” Aliyu stated.

Governor Aliyu also commended the Minister for his dedication and remarkable efforts in attracting and advancing various developmental projects across the state.

He described the minister as a worthy son of the state, whose hard work and dedication continue to drive meaningful development across Sokoto.

Earlier In his remarks, Minister Goronyo commended the state government for its proactive approach to development and assured of the ministry’s continued support in delivering sustainable infrastructure projects across Sokoto State.

He noted that effective collaboration and coordination between federal and state authorities remain vital to the success of ongoing and future initiatives.

The minister also highlighted significant progress on the Sokoto–Badagry Super Highway project, revealing that full clearance has been successfully completed from Illela through Silame Local Government Area of Sokoto State along the Silame–Katami corridor.

He described the development as a critical milestone in the execution of the strategic national infrastructure project.

The Sokoto–Badagry Super Highway, a flagship 1,068-kilometre transnational route, is designed to link Nigeria’s North-West to the South-West, enhancing connectivity and facilitating the seamless movement of goods and services across regions.

Upon completion, the project is expected to unlock vast economic opportunities and significantly boost trade and regional integration.