Sokoto Govt Takes Steps To Overcome Polio Immunization Resistance

The Sokoto State Government has inaugurated a committee comprising key healthcare stakeholders to address issues of polio immunization rejection and non-compliance across the state.

Dr. Muhammad Bello Marnona, Special Adviser on the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, disclosed this during a monitoring exercise of the ongoing polio immunization campaign.

According to him, the committee will develop and implement strategies aimed at overcoming resistance and achieving 100% vaccination coverage among eligible children in the state.

Dr. Marnona reaffirmed the state government’s unwavering commitment to the total eradication of polio, describing the exercise as critical to protecting future generations.

While monitoring the campaign in Yabo Local Government Area, Dr. Marnona expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation among local government officials, traditional leaders, and other stakeholders.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr. Larai Aliyu Tambuwal, stressed the importance of collective efforts in achieving a polio-free Sokoto. She noted that Nigeria, along with Afghanistan and Pakistan, remains one of the few countries still battling the polio virus.

The Chairman of Yabo Local Government Council, Muhammad Abubakar Bazar, said the council had adopted proactive measures to tackle instances of non-compliance and outright rejection of the vaccine in some communities.

Meanwhile, local leaders have appealed to the Agency to deploy security personnel to safeguard Primary Healthcare Centres, which they said are vulnerable to vandalism and theft.

