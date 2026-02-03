Sokoto Govt Suspends State Football Club Team

The Sokoto State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has suspended the entire management of Sokoto United Football Club, effective immediately.

The suspension affects all members of the management team, including the General Manager and other officials, for three months.

The Special Adviser to the Sokoto State Governor on Youth Affairs, Kamaluddeen Abubakar Lemi, has expressed his dissatisfaction over the absence of players from Sokoto United Football Club at a friendly match scheduled to take place at the Giginya Stadium in Sokoto.

A statement issued by Aminu Sani, Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, further stated that Lemi made this known while addressing journalists, describing the incident as highly regrettable and stating that such an occurrence had never happened before in the history of the Sokoto State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

He explained that they, including the Permanent Secretary and other top officials, attended the stadium, but despite the match being a friendly encounter, Sokoto United players were nowhere to be found.

According to him, the ministry had organized the match about ten days earlier and duly informed all concerned parties.

However, up to the time of the match, the ministry did not receive any official written explanation from the management of Sokoto United regarding their absence.

Kamaluddeen emphasized that the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development would introduce positive reforms to ensure such an incident does not happen again.

He also assured that during the second round of the league, which will commence soon, Sokoto United would record success.

Similarly, the Director of Sports in Sokoto State, Abdulhakim Yakubu, also expressed his dissatisfaction over the incident, describing the absence of Sokoto United from the match as a major setback to sports development in the state.

He stated that the ministry would take necessary measures to prevent a recurrence.

On his part, the Secretary of Sokoto United Football Club, Ayuba Babangida, told journalists that the invitation letter for the friendly match between Grassroot and Sokoto United was received by him and forwarded to the club’s General Manager.

He said he expected to meet the Sokoto United players at the stadium but did not find them there, while the Grassroot players were present and ready.

The secretary also confirmed that the players’ refusal to appear for the match was based on instructions from the General Manager of Sokoto United.