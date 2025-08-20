The Sokoto State Government has expressed its support for initiatives aimed at establishing counselling centres in schools across the state.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu made this known at the opening ceremony of the 49th International Conference of the Counselling Association of Nigeria, held at the Auditorium of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

The Governor also revealed that the government would explore ways to institutionalise counselling in ministries, agencies, and parastatals, with a view to giving the area its deserved attention.

He assured the state government’s readiness to work closely with the association to strengthen guidance and counselling services across schools, communities, health institutions, and correctional centres in the state.

Governor Aliyu explained that counselling, as a profession, is geared towards shaping the characters, aspirations, and mental well-being of citizens, particularly the youth.

He reiterated the government’s desire to continue encouraging and supporting the training and retraining of professionals and para-counsellors.

The Governor, represented by his deputy, Alhaji Idris Mohammed Gobir, commended the National President of the Association, Professor Malami Umar Tambuwal, and the Chairman of the local organising committee, Dr. Abubakar Boyi Sifawa, for their visionary leadership and for bringing this year’s conference to Sokoto State.

In his remarks, Sultan Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar said the importance of the occasion cannot be overstated and assured the association of his continuous support in achieving its noble objectives.

The National President of the Association and Vice Chancellor of Shehu Shagari University of Education, Professor Malami Umar Tambuwal, said the workshop was organized to discuss and celebrate the association’s collective commitment and dedication to improving the well-being of individuals and groups across the nation and beyond.

He thanked Governor Ahmed Aliyu and all those who contributed to the conference’s success.