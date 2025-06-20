Sokoto Govt Supports Final-Year Students With Free Exam Registration

Share

The Sokoto State Government has approved free registration for all final-year students—both indigenes and non-indigenes residing in the state for the 2025 WAEC, NECO, and NABTEB examinations.

The initiative, implemented through the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, reflects Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s strong commitment to educational development. The state has fully settled registration fees with the respective examination bodies.

In a statement, the government encouraged parents, guardians, School-Based Management Committees (SBMCs), principals, and Parent-Teacher Associations to ensure that students take full advantage of this opportunity by sitting for all three examinations.

Governor Aliyu currently stands as the only governor in the country sponsoring all three examination fees for students, while most states typically cover only one. Stakeholders have been urged to reciprocate this support by ensuring all eligible students participate without hindrance.

To guarantee smooth implementation, a monitoring team will oversee the examination process and ensure proper conduct.

Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Professor Ahmad Ladan Ala, wished all final-year students success in their upcoming examinations and reaffirmed the government’s dedication to improving education across the state.

Share