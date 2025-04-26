Sokoto Govt, Stakeholders Step Up Efforts To Achieve Success

Share

The Oral Polio Vaccination campaign has commenced in Sokoto State, with vaccinators administering polio vaccines to eligible children aged 0–59 months across all 23 Local Government Areas.

The exercise focuses on three high-risk LGAs including Wamakko, Sokoto South, and Sokoto North identified as having the highest rates of non-compliance in previous rounds.

The campaign targets all eligible children across the state’s 244 wards, with renewed efforts in areas with historically high non-compliance rates.

The overarching goal is to remove Sokoto from the national polio “blacklist” through collective action.

Saturday Telegraph monitored the exercise on Saturday in Wamakko LGA and reported that the dedication and commitment of the State and Local Governments, alongside development partners, may help address the non-compliance gap.

Vaccination teams, government officials, and development partners were on the field as early as 8 a.m. to ensure compliance and maximize coverage.

The campaign aims to vaccinate all children under five, particularly “zero-dose” children who have never received any immunization.

Scheduled from April 24 to 30, 2025, the campaign emphasizes delisting Sokoto State from non-compliance status and moving toward achieving polio-free certification.

