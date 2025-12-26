Sokoto Govt Speaks On Nigeria-US Joint Airstrike, Says It’s A Welcome Dev

Sokoto State Government has confirmed that there was an airstrike carried out on Thursday by the Nigerian Military and the United States Government in Tangaza Local Government Area, without recording any civilian casualties.

This is contained in a statement issued by Abubakar Bawa, Director-General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Sokoto, and made available to journalists in Sokoto.

According to the statement, the impact could not be immediately determined, as they await assessment of the Joint Operations.

It stated further that the circumstances of the objects found in a location near Jabo Town, Tambuwal Local Government Area, could not be immediately explained, as the outcome of analysis by Nigerian and US Military Authorities is being awaited. However, it stressed again that no civilian casualties were recorded in Jabo.

“Sokoto State welcomes any collaboration between Nigeria and all relevant global stakeholders aimed at curbing the menace of terrorism and cross-border crimes in the State.

“The ongoing operations are geared towards securing the State and ensuring the protection of the lives and property of the citizenry.”

The statement noted that over the past two years, the Sokoto State Government has consistently supported security agencies in the fight against banditry and terrorism by providing necessary equipment to enhance safety across the State.

The State Government, therefore, called on residents of affected areas to continue to cooperate with both the Federal and State Governments by providing useful information to security agencies, to sustain ongoing efforts to restore lasting peace and security, and to continue to pray to Almighty Allah to assist our security agencies to defeat criminals in the State and the country at large.