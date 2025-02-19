Sokoto Govt Sets UP C’ttee On Nine-Point Smart Agenda

Share

Sokoto State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning has inaugurated a Technical Working Committee to refine and implement Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s Nine-Point Smart Agenda.

The committee is tasked with ensuring a clear understanding of the governor’s vision and aligning government policies across relevant ministries.

In his address, Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mohammad Zayyana, stated that the committee would outline expected outcomes for each agenda point and assess achievements recorded so far.

He urged the committee members to approach their duties with dedication, assuring them of the ministry’s full support and cooperation.

The committee chaired by Professor Abubakar Sabir Muhammad, has Alhaji Sani Abdullahi, the Director of Planning at the ministry as Secretary.

Other members include Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammad, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Orientation; Professor Abubakar Abdullahi of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto; Alhaji Abdullahi Abdullrahman Shagari, Technical Assistant; Alhaji Buhari Umar Musheshi, Director of Budget, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning; Alhaji Abubakar Bala Sokoto, Chief Corporate Services Officer, Backbone Connectivity Network Nigeria Limited; and Comrade Bello Shehu Gwadabawa, State Chairman, Coalition of Non-Governmental Organizations.

In his response, the Chairman, Professor Abubakar Sabir Muhammad, assured that the committee would work diligently to fulfill its mandate and justify the trust placed in them. He called on members to remain committed to achieving the committee’s objectives.

