Sokoto Govt Seizes 5 Trucks, 1200 Jerrycans Of Adulterated Cooking Oil

Sokoto State government on Friday disclosed it has seized over 1200 jerrycans and 5 trucks loaded with cooking oil suspected to be adulterated.

This followed verified reports of health problems developed following the consumption of the alleged adulterated cooking oil in the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Hajiya Asabe Balarabe further said the adulterated consignment was confiscated at Sokoto Central market while the five trucks were taken to the state capital.

Balarabe in a statement said the action was an effort of the state government to safeguard the health and well-being of its citizens.

The commissioner further said the actions became necessary as health remains one of the 9 points agenda of the current administration in the state.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to desist from buying the adulterated commodities in the state, as such food commodities are proven to be causing health problems including Cancers of various types, which do not manifest immediately”,

“They equally cause other slow manifesting diseases like Kidney disease as well as immediate disease like Diarrhea and vomiting among others”,

“Similarly, the public are advised to be vigilant and report any suspected adulterated goods to the security agencies or ministry of health in this state”. She said.

The commissioner however warned marketers in the state to desist from selling adulterated commodities as failure to comply will call for full wrath of the law.

While calling on the general public to remain calm, as the situation is under control due to pro-active steps taken by the government.

It however calls on all relevant agencies to safeguard the health of the people to be alive to their assigned mandates.