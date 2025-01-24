Sokoto Govt Seeks Partnership With Private Schools To Boost Education

Share

Professor A.L. Ala, Sokoto State Commissioner for Education, has emphasized the importance of collaboration between private schools and the government to enhance the education sector.

This call was made during a courtesy visit by private school proprietors in Sokoto State, led by Alhaji Ahmad S/Fada Katukan Dange.

The visit provided an opportunity for the proprietors to congratulate Professor Ala on his recent appointment and explore ways to improve education quality in the state.

Alhaji Ahmad S/Fada highlighted the vital role private schools play in supporting government efforts to provide quality education.

Professor Ala welcomed the suggestion, assuring the proprietors of his commitment to working together to advance the educational sector.

The meeting was attended by the Director of Administration, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Salame, and other ministry directors.

The private school proprietors expressed gratitude for the Commissioner’s warm reception and reaffirmed their commitment to contributing positively to the state’s educational development.

This partnership aims to strengthen the education sector in Sokoto State, ultimately benefiting students and the community at large.

